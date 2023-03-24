Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 16,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 18,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

