Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of developed ex-US stocks selected and weighted based on a proprietary rules-based multi-factor methodology. PXUS was launched on May 26, 2021 and is managed by Principal.

