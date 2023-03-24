Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

