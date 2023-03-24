PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $125,317.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,305 shares of company stock worth $597,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCT opened at $28.70 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

