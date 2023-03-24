Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $103.41 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $420.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

