Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

PROF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Profound Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Profound Medical

Shares of PROF stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.84. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 28.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 71,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

