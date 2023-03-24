Profound Medical Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Profound Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE PRN opened at C$12.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.98. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$254.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

