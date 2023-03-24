ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Down 2.2% on Analyst Downgrade

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ProFrac traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.25. 194,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 459,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACDC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.92.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

