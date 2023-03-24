Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Prologis by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %

PLD stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.