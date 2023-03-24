ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Stock Position Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBX opened at $27.62 on Friday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39.

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

