Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. State Street Corp increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,881,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,122,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,454,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 639,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,377,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

