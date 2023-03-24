Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.01.
Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
