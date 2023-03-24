Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $282.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $295.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

