Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $282.24 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.75.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

