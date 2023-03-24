PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,541,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

