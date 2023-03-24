PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Lessened by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after purchasing an additional 318,680 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM opened at $56.39 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

