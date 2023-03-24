Puma (PUM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Puma (ETR: PUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

Puma Stock Performance

PUM opened at €53.78 ($57.83) on Friday. Puma Se has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($86.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.73.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

