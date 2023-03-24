Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 19,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 7,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.51% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

