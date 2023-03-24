Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $17,983,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 638,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

