Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issued By HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.93). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $18.25 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $578,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,433. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.