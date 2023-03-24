Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Range Resources Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

