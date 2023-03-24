Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.