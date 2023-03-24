Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Exagen Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Exagen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exagen by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

