Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Exagen Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Exagen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.
Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Exagen Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exagen by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.
Exagen Company Profile
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Featured Stories
