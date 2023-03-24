Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gossamer Bio in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 440,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,322.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,322.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 677,683 shares of company stock worth $746,613 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

