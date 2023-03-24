Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Raised by Analyst

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Graphite Bio in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRPH. Cowen cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Graphite Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.