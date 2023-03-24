Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Lifted by KeyCorp

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the social networking company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $204.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

