Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,655,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

