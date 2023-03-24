Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $408.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

