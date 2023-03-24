Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.36 million.

ZYME has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $524.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,488,573 shares in the company, valued at $64,937,583.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

