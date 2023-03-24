Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Issued By William Blair

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

INKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ INKT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $67.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.64. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

