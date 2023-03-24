Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issued By Zacks Research

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $271.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $671.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.22. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.