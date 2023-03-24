Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reduced by Analyst

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $192.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $608.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

