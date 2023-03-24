Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

PNR opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

