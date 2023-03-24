Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Increased by Zacks Research

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NYSE MTW opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.06. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

