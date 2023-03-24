Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 22,300 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $507,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Q2 Trading Up 2.8 %

QTWO opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

