Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of FRT opened at $91.16 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $128.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

