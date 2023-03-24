Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Zacks Research

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

