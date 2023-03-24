Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for HEXO Corp. Issued By Alliance Global Partners (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for HEXO in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HEXO by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 1,230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 369,794 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HEXO by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HEXO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

