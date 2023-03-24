Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEN. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.09. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

