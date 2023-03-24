Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 896,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,210 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RADI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

