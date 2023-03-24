RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

Shares of RAPT opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

In related news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.