RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.67. 103,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 491,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.
A number of other analysts have also commented on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.
In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $618.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
