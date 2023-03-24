Raymond James Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $135.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NKE stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

