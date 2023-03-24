RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, February 13th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK opened at $76.39 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $705.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

