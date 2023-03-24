RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Shares of RICK opened at $76.39 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $705.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
RCI Hospitality Company Profile
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
