RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of RDHL opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $439.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.28. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.