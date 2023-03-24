Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.41. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

