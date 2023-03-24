Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as high as $812.69 and last traded at $807.25, with a volume of 429218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $751.30.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $752.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.67.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Further Reading
