Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as high as $812.69 and last traded at $807.25, with a volume of 429218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $751.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.62.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,678,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $752.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.