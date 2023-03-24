Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day moving average of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

