Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,950 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

