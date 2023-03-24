Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Andy M. Ransom Sells 457,308 Shares

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,144,940.19).
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 564 ($6.93) on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 565.40 ($6.94). The stock has a market cap of £14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,028.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 514.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 518.63.
Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
