Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 251,574 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 133,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 365,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.